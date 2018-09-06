IBP honours Khushhali Bank head with fellowship

Islamabad: The Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) has honoured Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) president Ghalib Nishtar with the ‘Certificate of IBP Fellowship’.

The certificate is in recognition of Ghalib Nishtar's services and contributions towards the development and progress of the banking profession.

By honoring individuals from the banking & finance sector, IBP looks to encourage others to extend their services for the promotion of the local banking sector. The institute has a transparent and impartial evaluation process in place to select the best performers for the certification.

Talking on the occasion Ghalib Nishtar, the pioneer microfinance banker & founding President of KMBL, Pakistan’s largest microfinance bank, said, “The financial sector is instrumental in the national development of a country. The role of the institutions contributing to this sector in various forms needs not only to be highlighted, but should also be duly acknowledged.”

President KMBL was part of the process initiated by the Government of Pakistan to reform the financial sector under the Microfinance Sector Development Program in 2000 and has been a critical force in demonstrating the success of microfinance in Pakistan with KMBL as a benchmark.

His more recent accomplishments include successful steering of the divestment process of KMBL along with the implementation of the transformation program of the bank to be able to serve the microfinance market in the country.

Ghalib Nishtar has also received Sitara-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest Presidential civil awards.

IBP is Pakistan’s only recognized Institute dedicated to providing technical training services for the banking industry in the country. The Institute’s mission is to train and develop a sound human resource base for the financial sector and to work for continuous learning and professional development of bankers.