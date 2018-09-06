NUML executive committee’s meeting held

Islamabad: The 7th meeting of Executive Committee meeting of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held today (Wednesday), says a press release.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Zia Ud Din Najam chaired the meeting while Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim and other committee members also attended the meeting.

NUML rector in his address briefed the members about the NUML ongoing projects and informed them that NUML, Gwader Campus will be inaugurated soon.

He said that language block in almost completed and work on research block is underway which will help further raise the standard of the university. Later, the committee members discussed the agenda points of the meeting.