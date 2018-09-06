Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Islamabad

September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HEC committed to safeguard students' rights: chairman

Our By correspondent

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is committed to protecting the rights of students amidst the mushroom growth of illegal institutions and launch of unauthorised academic programmes.

Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri stated this while addressing a monthly meeting with the HEC staff at the Commission Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said the HEC has recently resolved the issue of attestation of degrees of a private university. He added that the HEC has not only provided a solution to the issue, but it has also advised the university concerned to pay compensation to students who have suffered in terms of wastage of time, financial loss in the form of fee payments, and mental agony.

“In future, if any university is found cheating the students, it will be penalised,” he said. He stressed the need for making the students aware of fictitious universities and programmes before they take admission. The public should check the authenticity of institutions and programmes before taking admission so that the students do not suffer due to the shortcomings of institutions, he emphasised. He underscored that private universities are not allowed to affiliate colleges.

With regard to degree attestation procedure, Dr. Banuri directed the HEC staff to respect the time of applicants and help them out as much as possible. He said that deliberations are being made to further simplify the attestation procedure through online attestation. He said the HEC is also taking decisions with regard to cases lying pending in the PhD country directory.

Referring to visit of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood to HEC, Dr. Banuri said that the Government is committed to supporting the HEC efforts for promotion of higher education in the country.

The meeting ended with a question and answer session in which Dr. Banuri guided the staff with regard to various organisational activities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him