Thu September 06, 2018
September 6, 2018

LLP, PFF to work together for football promotion

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues Pakistan (LLP) and Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have decided to work together for the promotion of football in the country.

Chairman World Group and LLP Mehmood Trunkwala and CEO LLP and Vice President International Socca Federation (ISF) Shahzaib Mehmood Trunkwala recently met PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat at FIFA House in Lahore.

Mehmood Trunkwala praised PFF for its endeavours to promote football. Vice President PFF and President Punjab Football Association (PFA) Sardar Naveed Haider Khan was also present during the meeting.

PFF officials praised LLP for its efforts to organise small-sided football events and for bringing international football idols Ronaldinho, Ryan Giggs and several others last year.PFF President was briefed about LLP activities and he praised LLP for sending a team to participate in Socca World Cup, which will be held later this month in Lisbon, Portugal.

Naveed termed the meeting between the two entities fruitful and hoped that the two would work together for the benefit of the game in the country.

