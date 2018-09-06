Sammy to help promote ICC Women’s World T20

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Darren Sammy, who led the Windies to two ICC World T20 titles, has joined the Windies Ambassador Programme to help promote the upcoming ICC Women’s World T20.

The sixth edition of the tournament will be played in the Caribbean from 9 to 24 November, with Stafanie Taylor’s side starting out as defending champions, having won the title alongside Sammy’s men at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2016.

Sammy, who was captain when the Windies won the title in both Sri Lanka in 2012 and India in 2016, has confirmed that he will make appearances between September and November in the campaigns – called #WatchThis – to spread the word. “It is an honour and a huge pleasure to join the team for the ICC Women’s World T20. This is going to be a great event for our region and for our women, who have for generations helped to build our communities here in St Lucia and across the West Indies. In doing so, they have made an outstanding contribution to our cricket,” said Sammy in a statement.

Women’s cricket has been on the rise in recent times, with the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017 achieving great success in terms of audience numbers.“This tournament will also go a long way to boost women’s cricket,” added Sammy.

“The sport is on the rise and we want to see it grow even more when the tournament comes to our doorsteps. As a proud son of the soil, I just want to play my part in this wonderful campaign called #WatchThis as we prepare to host the cricketing world.”