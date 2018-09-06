Thu September 06, 2018
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Imran Khan's govt decides to abolish PM's laptop, other schemes

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

AFP
September 6, 2018

Sammy to help promote ICC Women’s World T20

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Darren Sammy, who led the Windies to two ICC World T20 titles, has joined the Windies Ambassador Programme to help promote the upcoming ICC Women’s World T20.

The sixth edition of the tournament will be played in the Caribbean from 9 to 24 November, with Stafanie Taylor’s side starting out as defending champions, having won the title alongside Sammy’s men at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2016.

Sammy, who was captain when the Windies won the title in both Sri Lanka in 2012 and India in 2016, has confirmed that he will make appearances between September and November in the campaigns – called #WatchThis – to spread the word. “It is an honour and a huge pleasure to join the team for the ICC Women’s World T20. This is going to be a great event for our region and for our women, who have for generations helped to build our communities here in St Lucia and across the West Indies. In doing so, they have made an outstanding contribution to our cricket,” said Sammy in a statement.

Women’s cricket has been on the rise in recent times, with the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017 achieving great success in terms of audience numbers.“This tournament will also go a long way to boost women’s cricket,” added Sammy.

“The sport is on the rise and we want to see it grow even more when the tournament comes to our doorsteps. As a proud son of the soil, I just want to play my part in this wonderful campaign called #WatchThis as we prepare to host the cricketing world.”

Comments

'Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon': A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

I'm a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

