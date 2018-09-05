100 elephants killed

GABORONE, Botswana: Ninety elephant carcasses have been discovered in Botswana with their tusks hacked off, a charity said Tuesday, in what is believed to be one of Africa´s worst mass poaching sprees. Most of the animals killed were large bulls carrying heavy tusks, Elephants Without Borders said. The grim discovery was made over several weeks during an aerial survey by Elephants Without Borders and Botswana´s Department of Wildlife and National Parks.