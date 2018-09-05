Sports Minister visits E-Library project

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan visited Sports Board Punjab’s E-Library project near National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan inspected various departments of this modern facility during his visit.

Head Librarian Asif Bilal briefed the Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan about the various facilities and functions of E-Library. Head Librarian Asif informed the minister that a 150-seated auditorium, a multi-purposes hall, reading and IT rooms have been constructed in the E-Library. “As many as 40 laptops, 20 tablets, 3000 printed books and around two lakh e-books have been provided at the E-Library,” he added. Head Librarian Asif Bilal further told that E-Library has also been laced with the facility of video conferencing.

Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan, on this occasion said that e-libraries are basic need of the modern era. “The project of E-Library has been launched in Nishtar Park Sports Complex so that our players can remain update with the frequent changes of international sports”.

Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan said Punjab govt is making all out efforts to provide modern facilities to talented youth of the province. “Now Punjab’s talented youngsters can enhance their modern knowledge through these E-Libraries across the province

besides their sports activities.