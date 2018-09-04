Two minor students assaulted in Chishtian

BAHAWALPUR: Two minor students were sodomised and a minor girl was molested in tehsil Chishtian.

It is worth mentioning that an orphan Uzair Ali, 9, a student of Danish School Chishtian was sodomised by the student of same school and this incident was kept secret by the school administration which never bothered to inform the student’s mother and even the victim was not allowed to inform his mother or any of his relative.

However, the victim managed to contact his uncle and told him the whole incident who immediately went to police station and lodged an FIR against the culprit student Hanzala Dastgir, who had been arrested by the police.

Police told this correspondent that principal did not inform the police station concerned about the incident yet the police registered an FIR and arrested the culprit as soon as the complaint was received.

While in Mahar Sharif, two culprits Salman and Amin sodomised Sabir, 11, in Mahar Sharif in Shaher Fareed Police Station limits Monday evening. Police arrested both the culprits and the victim was shifted to THQ hospital Chishtian for treatment.

Meanwhile, mentally-retarded girl Fatima, 14, resident of Chak-22 Gajjyani, was molested by her cousin Riaz as she was alone in her house.