Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two minor students assaulted in Chishtian

BAHAWALPUR: Two minor students were sodomised and a minor girl was molested in tehsil Chishtian.

It is worth mentioning that an orphan Uzair Ali, 9, a student of Danish School Chishtian was sodomised by the student of same school and this incident was kept secret by the school administration which never bothered to inform the student’s mother and even the victim was not allowed to inform his mother or any of his relative.

However, the victim managed to contact his uncle and told him the whole incident who immediately went to police station and lodged an FIR against the culprit student Hanzala Dastgir, who had been arrested by the police.

Police told this correspondent that principal did not inform the police station concerned about the incident yet the police registered an FIR and arrested the culprit as soon as the complaint was received.

While in Mahar Sharif, two culprits Salman and Amin sodomised Sabir, 11, in Mahar Sharif in Shaher Fareed Police Station limits Monday evening. Police arrested both the culprits and the victim was shifted to THQ hospital Chishtian for treatment.

Meanwhile, mentally-retarded girl Fatima, 14, resident of Chak-22 Gajjyani, was molested by her cousin Riaz as she was alone in her house.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father