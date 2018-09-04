4 dead after bus rams Spanish viaduct

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: At least four people died and others were injured Monday when a bus crashed into the pillar of a viaduct in northern Spain, emergency services said.The accident took place in Aviles, in the Asturias region, a spokeswoman told AFP. “Four people have died,” she said, adding that others had been injured. It was not clear if the victims were passengers or passers-by. Photos published in local media showed the front of the bus split in half by the pillar.
