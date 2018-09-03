Mon September 03, 2018
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

September 3, 2018

Programmes finalised to celebrate Defence Day

SIALKOT: All arrangements have been finalised for celebrating the Defence Day with great enthusiasm and zeal in the district. The daylong programmes will start with special prayers in all mosques of the district for unity, prosperity and solidarity of the country. Quran Khawani will also be held at various places for the martyrs who had laid their lives for the defence of their motherland. The Hilal-e-Istaqlal flag hoisting ceremony will be held under the auspices of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation at the Jinnah Hall. The flag was awarded to Sialkot for showing great courage and spirit of the people of Sialkot which they demonstrated during the 1965 war. The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will hold a special function for celebrating the Defence Day on September 4 for paying rich tributes to the heroes of the 1965 war.

