Programmes finalised to celebrate Defence Day

SIALKOT: All arrangements have been finalised for celebrating the Defence Day with great enthusiasm and zeal in the district. The daylong programmes will start with special prayers in all mosques of the district for unity, prosperity and solidarity of the country. Quran Khawani will also be held at various places for the martyrs who had laid their lives for the defence of their motherland. The Hilal-e-Istaqlal flag hoisting ceremony will be held under the auspices of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation at the Jinnah Hall. The flag was awarded to Sialkot for showing great courage and spirit of the people of Sialkot which they demonstrated during the 1965 war. The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will hold a special function for celebrating the Defence Day on September 4 for paying rich tributes to the heroes of the 1965 war.