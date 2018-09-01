The phone call

Countless controversies, from the supposed conflict between DPO Rizwan Gondal and Khawar Maneka to the issue of Imran Khan’s Rs55 per kilometre helicopter rides, have come to public’s attention in these past few days. However none are as significant as the revelation that the US has provided the transcript of the conversation between US Secretary Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Foreign Office supporting its claim that terrorism was indeed discussed in the phone call.

To this, the Foreign Office has categorically said that it would like to end the controversy. This bewildering episode has embarrassed Pakistan and its people. That Imran Khan has fumbled in terms of foreign policy shows that his ‘do now think later’ attitude will have to change.

Abdullah Fateh

Islamabad