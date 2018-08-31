Fri August 31, 2018
August 31, 2018

Sports bodies urged tofollow merit strictly

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan has issued instructions to all sports associations to follow merit strictly while selecting teams for upcoming Punjab Games; he issued these instructions during a high-profile meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Secretary Idris Haider Khawaja, President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider, Director Admin Javed Chohan and Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and representatives of sports associations were also present during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said that there will be no compromise on merit. He also announced to award annual grant to provincial sports associations.

“Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to big sports associations while the small associations will get Rs seven lakh grant,” he informed.Aamir Jan further said that a suggestion will be forwarded to Punjab govt to build top class swimming complex in all divisional headquarters. He said Sports Board Punjab’s all sports facilities are open to sports associations.

“All sports associations and teams can utilize SBP’s sports facilities free of cost so that they can produce top standard athletes in their respective games,” he added.Punjab Olympic Association Secretary Idris Haider Khawaja and President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider appreciated SBP for extending every kind of cooperation for the holding of upcoming U-15 Punjab Open Football Championship.

