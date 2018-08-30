PIEAS delegation visits UMT for Nobel Laureate’s project

LAHORE: A delegation from Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) headed by Dr. Muhammad Aftab Rafiq visited University of Management and Technology (UMT) and gave presentations in a seminar on the upcoming 69th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting scheduled on 30 June–5 July 2019, which is dedicated to the field of Physics and its related branches.

The delegation was invited by Rector UMT Dr. Muhammad Aslam who is a renowned nuclear scientist and the former rector of PIEAS.

Shading light on the objectives of the seminar, Dr. Muhammad Aslam said that Noble Laureates was a unique program of its nature that aimed at cultivating relations with Nobel Laureates who hold meetings with the young and brilliant students from around the world.

He said the Pakistani students and the young researchers who are enrolled in physics and other applied sciences must get registered for the forthcoming meeting to demonstrate their talent and learn from the interaction of fertile minds. Dr. Aslam said the seminar aimed at raising awareness among the students and the faculty members to get to know about Nobel Laureates interaction program and that how could they apply for it.***