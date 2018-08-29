Wed August 29, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

PU holds meeting of affiliated colleges to improve quality of education

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) administration on Tuesday organised a meeting with principals and representatives of affiliated colleges to improve quality of education.

The meeting was organised at the university’s Faisal Auditorium in which Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Director General Dr Shahid Soroya, deans of various faculties, administrative officers and principals/representatives of 618 colleges affiliated with Punjab University participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar said the incumbent administration was very serious to take steps to improve academic standard. We must have competent faculty, modern curriculum and appropriate infrastructure for improving quality of education. Our degrees must be market-oriented and our graduates must have skills relevant to their degrees, he said and added quality of graduates on campus and in affiliated colleges should be equal at least and the administration would focus on it.

He said Punjab University would also ensure academic audit of programmes. We must play our role to eliminate unemployment from the country and raise standard of our degrees, he said. Later, a detailed question-answer session was held with the principals/representatives of affiliated colleges to get feedback, resolve several issues and improve quality of education.

The VC announced to form several committees. The principals/representatives of the colleges thanked the vice chancellor for providing them with the opportunity to interact with each other and work collectively to improve quality of education.

Meanwhile, the PU Examinations Department declared the results of BS Applied Geology 4th professional second annual 2017 and annual 2018. The detailed results are available at PU websitewww.pu.edu.pk.

ITU: Information Technology University (ITU) has announced third merit list for BS and MS admissions 2018. A spokesperson for ITU said the list was available at the university’s website. He those who were included in the merit list could deposit their dues latest by today (29 August) till 5 p.m.

The classes will be commenced from 03 September. Training: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday completed training of 19 dentists and 37 homoeopathic doctors on their respective Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS).

According to a press release, MSDS trainings were being imparted to the health professionals for implementing the standards in their respective healthcare establishments (HCEs).

In the workshops, training was also imparted on continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, facility management and safety, management of medication, human resource management and effective arrangements for the waste disposal.

A PHC spokesperson said the training is to ensure HCEs provide quality health services and promoting professional treatment of the patients.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has conducted 445 workshops for the training of 18,257 health professionals of over 14,000 HCEs. Among the HCEs, 2,947 are in the public sector and 11,139 are private.

