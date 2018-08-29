Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Scattered rain was witnessed in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said weak seasonal low lay over north Balochistan while a trough of westerly wave was still present over northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm was expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was also recorded in Barkhan.