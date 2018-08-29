Imran a ray of hope for country: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no stone will be left unturned for materialising the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he is a new light and ray of hope for 220 million Pakistanis.

These views were expressed by him while talking to different delegations at his office, here on Tuesday. Usman Buzdar maintained that he is a solider of Imran Khan adding that their agenda is work, work and only work. He said the responsibility will be fulfilled as a duty. You have to support us for making a new Pakistan. He further said that people’s problems are my own problems and solving them on priority is my responsibility.