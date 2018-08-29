Wed August 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

PCB chairman to be elected on September 4

LAHORE: The election for the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is to take place on September 4.

The Election Commissioner for PCB Justice (retd) Afzal Haider, who has taken charge as interim chairman of the board, has summoned a session of the board of governors on September 4 to elect the new chairman.

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Ehsan Mani, a nominee of the chief patron of the PCB Prime Minister Imran Khan, is expected to be elected as the next chairman.Last week, Khan nominated Mani and Asad Ali Khan as members of PCB’s governing board.

According to a notification, both the members have been nominated for three years.On August 20, Najam Sethi resigned from his post as chairman, almost four years after he took over the reins of the board and oversaw the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

As par the election schedule and agenda of special meeting to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, nomination forms will be received at 11am, and objection and scrutiny of the forms will take place at 11:30am.

At 12 noon, objection(s) will be heard. The candidates will have until 12:30pm to withdraw. After half an hour, announcement of final list of candidates will be made and after another half an hour election of PCB chairman will take place.

The PCB Board of Governors comprises Ehsan (Patron’s Nominee), Asad (Patron’s Nominee), Lt Gen (R) Muzamil Hussain, Chairman WAPDA, Dr Najeeb Samie, Director HBL, Ayaz Butt, Director Sports KRL, Lt Gen (R) Javed Zia, Chairman SSGC, Murad Ismail, President RCA Quetta, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, President LRCA, Kabir Ahmed Khan, President RCA FATA and Capt (R) Jahanzeb Khan, Secretary Ministry of Inter- Provincial Coordination.

