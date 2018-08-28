Workshop on technical writing skills today

Islamabad: A three-day workshop on technical writing skills will be organised at Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) from August 28 (Tuesday).

Acting Australian High Commissioner, Brek Bately and Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation/Additional Secretary for Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Qaiser Majeed Malik would attend the inaugural ceremony as guest of honour and chief guest respectively. This training workshop is being organized under an Australian government funded project.