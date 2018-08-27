Man hit to death

SIALKOT: A car ran over an unidentified man near village Pakki Kotli on Sunday. A car hit and fatally injured an unidentified man. The injured was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

HELD: Police arrested four drug pushers and recovered narcotics on Sunday. Police arrested Shoaib from Zinda Pir Road area after recovering 2.15kg hashish and Rs53500 from him. Meanwhile, City Pasrur police arrested Waqas with 5-litre liquor, Sadr Sialkot police arrested Muzammil with 225gm hashish and Satrah police arrested Athar Khan with 200gm heroine.