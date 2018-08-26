CM takes notice: CM orders probe into girl’s death

LAHORE : Taking notice of a news story in the media about the death of an eight-year-old girl in Pakpattan District Headquarters Hospital due to not getting timely treatment, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the Pakpattan deputy commissioner to probe the matter.

According to a handout, the chief minister directed that the incident be investigated from all aspects and the investigation report be submitted to him by Sunday.

He said anyone found guilty of negligence would be given strict punishment. He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.