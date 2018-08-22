Naeem appointed Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader Naeemul Haque has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs.

This was announced in an official notification. According to the announcement, Iftikhar Durrani has been also appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs and Mirza Shahzad Akbar has been given the assignment of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on accountability.