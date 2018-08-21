Tue August 21, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 21, 2018

Share

Pandya helps India take control

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom: Hardik Pandya took five wickets and debutant wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant claimed five catches before India’s batsmen piled on the agony for England in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

India were 124-2 in their second innings at stumps on Sunday’s second day, an already commanding lead of 292 runs in a game where victory would see them keep the series alive at 2-1 down in a five-match contest.

Cheteshwar Pujara was 33 not out and India captain Virat Kohli, whose 97 was key to his side’s first-innings 329, eight not out with three days left in the game.

Earlier, England collapsed to 161 all out in a first innings that lasted a mere 38.2 overs.All-rounder Pandya took five wickets for 28 runs in six overs, including four for eight in 11 balls, as he revelled in the swing-friendly conditions.

England enjoyed a solid opening partnership to be 54 without loss. But the exit of left-handers Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) on that total sparked a collapse that saw eight wickets lost for 74 runs. Only Jos Buttler’s 39 kept India at bay and denied Kohli the chance of enforcing the follow-on.

When Cook edged Ishant Sharma to give Pant an easy first Test catch it meant England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer had made 252 runs in the format at a meagre average of 19.38 this year.

New batsman Ollie Pope fell for 10 when a genuine glance off Sharma was well caught down the legside by the 20-year-old keeper.England captain Joe Root only managed 16 before he edged all-rounder Pandya’s first ball low to KL Rahul at second slip.

The umpires called for a review but made a ‘soft signal’ of out and the on-field call was upheld.Ben Stokes, recalled just days after being acquitted of an affray charge on Tuesday following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year, walked out to a few boos from the crowd.

Chris Woakes had bailed out the top-order with a maiden Test century in England’s innings and 159-run win at Lord’s last week. England were now 118 for seven.Stuart Broad survived the hat-trick ball but was still out for a duck, the left-hander plumb lbw to a Pandya inswinger.

At 128 for nine, England still needed two more runs to avoid the follow-on.Buttler, with just last man James Anderson for company, hooked and drove sixes off Shami and Sharma respectively before he holed out off Bumrah.

India’s openers put on a brisk 60 before Rahul (36) deflected a drive off Stokes onto his stumps and Shikhar Dhawan (44) was stumped by Bairstow off leg-spinner Rashid.

TOSS: ENGLAND

INDIA 1ST INNINGS (overnight 307-6)

Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35

Rahul lbw b Woakes 23

Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14

Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97

Rahane c Cook b Broad 81

Pandya c Buttler b Anderson 18

Pant b Broad 24

Ashwin b Broad 14

Sharma not out 1

Shami c Broad b Anderson 3

Bumrah b Anderson 0

Extras (B-12, LB-6, W-1) 19

Total (all out, 94.5 overs) 329

Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-65, 3-82, 4-241, 5-279, 6-307, 7-323, 8-326, 9-329, 10-329.

BOWLING: Anderson 25.5-8-64-3; Broad 25-8-72-3; Stokes 15-1-54-0 (1w); Woakes 20-2-75-3; Rashid 9-0-46-1.

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS

Cook c Pant b Sharma 29

Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20

Root c Rahul b Pandya 16

Pope c Pant b Sharma 10

Bairstow c Rahul b Pandya 15

Stokes c Rahul b Shami 10

Buttler c sub Thakur b Bumrah 39

Woakes c Pant b Pandya 8

Rashid c Pant b Pandya 5

Broad lbw b Pandya 0

Anderson not out 1

Extras (B-4, LB-1, NB-2, W-1) 8

Total (all out, 38.2 overs) 161

Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-54, 3-75, 4-86, 5-108, 6-110, 7-118, 8-128, 9-128, 10-161.

BOWLING: Shami 10-2-56-1; Bumrah 12.2-2-37-2 (2nb); Ashwin 1-0-3-0; Sharma 9-2-32-2; Pandya 6-1-28-5 (1w).

INDIA 2ND INNINGS

Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44

Rahul b Stokes 36

Pujara not out 33

Kohli not out 8

Extras (LB-3) 3

Total (2 wkts, 31 overs) 124

Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-111.

BOWLING: Anderson 7-2-24-0; Broad 4-0-25-0; Woakes 8-1-19-0; Stokes 7-1-30-1; Rashid 5-0-23-1.

