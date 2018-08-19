Civilian dies in Indian troops firing along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Danna sector and targeted the civil population.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relation on Saturday, Zulfiqar, 65 years old civilian in Mouji village embraced shahadat. The Indian post undertaking the fire was targeted in response by the Pakistan Army troops, it added.