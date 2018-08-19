CITY PULSE

Ankahi

The Canvas Gallery is hosting ‘Ankahi’, a solo art exhibition featuring works by Munawar Ali Syed, until August 25. An alumni of Lahore’s prestigious National College of Arts, the artist is a faculty member of the IndusValley School of Art and Architecture and the University of Karachi. He has participated in numerous public and private shows at home

and abroad. Call 021-35861523 for more

information.