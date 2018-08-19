Inexperienced butchers

Pakistan will be celebrating Eidul Azha on coming Wednesday (Aug 22). Pakistanis will be slaughtering sacrificial animals and for this purpose there will be a huge demand for skilled butchers. In the past, it has been seen that many ‘seasonal’ butchers would slaughter animals.

These butchers are not in practice and they perform the slaughter in such a manner that the poor animal suffers for a long time. It is important that the authorities concerned looked into the matter. Inexperienced butchers shouldn’t be allowed to cause pain to an animal.

Seerat Ayesha ( Karachi )