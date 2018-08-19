Timber merchants support BMG

KARACHI: Karachi Timber Merchant Group (KTMG) has announced its support for Businessmen Group led by renowned business community leader Siraj Qasim Teli in the elections of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for 2018, a statement said on Saturday.

KTMG President Suleman Soomro said that they had confidence in the leadership of Siraj Qasim Teli. “BMG is trying their best and we request all group members to vote for BMG, which has stood in all odds with the business community.”

KCCI President Mufasir Atta Malik said that under the leadership of Teli, his cabinet had resolved issues of the business community.