Public Health Association carries out tree plantation

PESHAWAR: The Public Health Association, KP in collaboration with Pakistan Army carried out tree plantation on Friday in line with its Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan campaign.

The PHA donated 250 saplings of various species including pine and citrus to an army unit stationed at Katcha Garhi.

The PHA provincial president, Saima Abid, and her team planted a few saplings as part of the overall monsoon tree plantation campaign to contribute toward the National Tree Plantation Campaign.

The Army chief has already launched a campaign under the Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan to plant saplings across Pakistan.

It merits a mention here that the PHA carried out the campaign at the Khyber Medical University last week by planting one 150 saplings to mark the 71st Independence Day.

The group plans to launch a campaign in Peshawar against the use of plastic shopping bags by creating awareness through public messaging services amongst the citizens about the danger it poses to the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saima Abid said the PHA would take an active part in not only carrying out tree plantation campaign but also strive to create awareness about issues related to environment and public health.

She said the PHA intended to utilise multiple channels to spread the word and

engage with the public and elected representatives and lobby departments concerned to play a more active role in this regard.