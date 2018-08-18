Cannon Cricket quarterfinal today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The fourth quarter-final of the inaugural Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament, being organized by Golden Star Club, will be held on Saturday at the LCCA ground. Dharampura Gymkhana will face Mughalpura Gymkhana for a place in the semi-final. Golden Star Club, Garhi Shahu Gymkhana and Young Lucky Star Club have already qualified for the semifinals.
