Cannon Cricket quarterfinal today

LAHORE: The fourth quarter-final of the inaugural Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament, being organized by Golden Star Club, will be held on Saturday at the LCCA ground. Dharampura Gymkhana will face Mughalpura Gymkhana for a place in the semi-final. Golden Star Club, Garhi Shahu Gymkhana and Young Lucky Star Club have already qualified for the semifinals.