Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stocks rally as investors upbeat on economy in PTI-led government

Stocks rallied more than one percent on Friday, as investors bet on the expected outcome of the last leg of the election process, with Imran Khan becoming the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan and improving the economic climate of the country, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bullish amid high trade as investor cheered NA election for the new PM’s appointment. “Earnings season rally was led by cement and banking scrips after investors weighed Fitch statement on likely funding from IMF, China to meet external imbalances.”

Oil sector remained under pressure on concerns over the pending circular debt and weak global crude prices. Reports of rise in local urea prices and upbeat data on cement and fertiliser sales for July 2018 played a catalytic role in the bullish close, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 1.16 percent or 485.82 points to close at 42,446.62 points. KSE-30 shares index rose 1.33 percent or 275.52 points to end at 20,926.68 points.

Of the 376 active scrips, 266 advanced, 91 declined, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 194.194 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 142.178 billion shares in the previous session.

Zeeshan Afzal, head of research at Insight Securities, said the bulls remained in action for the entire session amid positive momentum created by voting for the next Prime Minister.

Local individuals, insurance players, and mutual funds remained key buyers during the session, while buoyancy of liquidity with local mutual funds and individuals also acted as a catalyst, he added.

Cements, steel and fertiliser were robust, while dollar hedge themes remained top-picks. Financials, IT, textiles and IPPs would expectedly outperform the benchmark, an analyst said.

From January 1, 2018, the market has witnessed $240 million net selling from foreign investors and foreign financial institutions, which dampened the mood of the local financial institutions as well, an analyst said.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Service Industries Limited, up Rs37.24 to close at Rs782.23/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs19.00 to close at Rs1,349.00/share.

The major losers were Indus Dyeing, down Rs25.26 to end at Rs480.14/share, and Blessed Textile, down Rs19.00 to close at Rs361.00/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Bank of Punjab with a turnover of 39.047 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.68 to close at Rs11.94/share. It was followed by Unity Foods Limited with a turnover of 7.406 million shares. Its scrip gained Rs1.91 to close at Rs40.30/share.

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited witnessed the lowest volumes with a turnover of 3,900 shares. Its scrip lost Rs1.47 to close at Rs663.53/share.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'