Bank employees plant 4,500 saplings on 18th anniversary

Islamabad : The Khushhali Bank, the country's first and largest micro-finance bank, marked its 18th anniversary by carrying out a tree plantation campaign.

Under the ‘Plant Khushhali’ campaign, employees of the bank's all branches planted saplings. More than 4,500 saplings were planted by the Khushhali Bank family to commemorate the anniversary.

Khushhali Bank president Ghalib Nishtar said the plantation campaign also symbolised the bank’s holistic commitment towards the country’s development, which went beyond the provision of its banking services.

He said as of June 30, 2018, the Khushhali Bank had nearly 2.0 million active depositors, and more than 700,000 active borrowers, making it the largest micro-finance bank in the country.

"Inaugurated in 2000, the Khushhali Microfinance Bank operates through a network of 158 branches and 28 service centres across Pakistan. Having serviced over six million loans to date, we take pride in our legacy of providing access to finance to marginalised segment of the population, males and females alike, to invest in micro-enterprises for a better future and realize their economic potential."