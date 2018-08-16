Libya condemns 45 to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TRIPOLI: A Libyan court on Wednesday sentenced to death by firing squad 45 militiamen for killing demonstrators in Tripoli during the 2011 uprising against dictator Moamer Kadhafi, the justice ministry said. The ministry said in a statement that 54 other defendants were sentenced to five years in jail and 22 acquitted.
