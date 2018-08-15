Powar appointed India Women’s head coach

MUMBAI: Ramesh Powar, the former India off spinner, has been appointed as the full time head coach of Indian Women’s team until the World T20 scheduled to take place in the Caribbean in November 2018, the BCCI confirmed via a release on Tuesday (August 14). Powar was managing the side on an interim basis after Tushar Arothe resigned as the head coach last month. He oversaw the team’s camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Powar, who doesn’t have prior coaching experience, recently returned from Australia after doing Level III course in coaching. His tenure will include the tours to Sri Lanka, a bilateral series in West Indies alongside the ICC Women’s World T20. After a stunning show in the 2017 50-over World Cup, where they reached final of the tournament before losing to England, India have put up inconsistent performances.