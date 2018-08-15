Libyan MP hurt as shots fired in row outside parliament

BENGHAZI, Libya: Two people including a lawmaker were wounded Tuesday when shots were fired during a row outside Libya’s parliament, a witness said. “An argument escalated between members of the presidential guard... the Tobruk lawmaker Saleh Hashem was lightly injured as he intervened to separate them,” the witness said. “A guard was also shot and wounded. They have both been admitted to hospital and are doing well,” he added, speaking on condition of anonymity. The witness did not detail the cause of the row outside parliament, which is located in the eastern city of Tobruk.