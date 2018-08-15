Garrison Academy in U-16 Independence Day Football semis

KARACHI: Garrison Academy, 16-Star, North Youngs and North Muslim won their first round knockout day and night matches on Monday and secured their place in the semi-finals of SPC All-Karachi Under-16 Independence Day Football Cup 2018 here at 16-Star Football Ground.

UP Gymkhana Football Club is organising this two-day tournament in collaboration with District Football Association (DFA) Central.

SAFF Games gold medalist Saleem Patni, who is also Secretary DFA Central, was the chief guest during the opening ceremony. The opening match between Garrison Academy and Gulshan Soccer Academy ended in a goalless draw but the former team prevailed 3-1 in penalty kicks.

In the second match, hosts 16-Star outclassed Young Mala Academy 4-0. Mohammad Huzaifa and Mohammad Usman scored two goals each for the winners.North Youngs FC overpowered Mohammadi Baloch Football Academy by 4-2 on penalty kicks after the regulation time ended in a goalless draw. In the last match of the day, North Muslim Academy defeated FC Al-Qadir Academy by 2-0. Mohammad Shayan scored both the goals.