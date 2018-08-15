Wed August 15, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2018

Motorway Police include children of gypsies to celebrate Independence Day

LAHORE: National Highways and Motorway Police made arrangements in different cities to celebrate the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

The activities to celebrate the day were held in Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Karachi, Gawadar, Quetta and other parts of the country where the motorway police operate.

The activities included flag-hoisting ceremonies at all offices of NH&MP, flying the national flags on all official vehicles, establishment of road safety stalls at toll plazas, distribution of national flags and gifts among the road users.

NH&MP IG Aamir Zulfiqar hoisted the national flag at NH&MP Babu Sabu Office, Lahore, and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country. He also cut Independence Day (I-Day) cake there.

DIG Headquarters Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Central Ahmad Arslan Malik, SSP Central-I Masroor Aalam Kolachi, SSP North-III Salman Ahmad Khan, SSP Hashmat Kamal and a large number of NH&MP officers were present.

The children of gypsies living near the office were specially invited to the event. A road safety activity was organised by NH&MP at DHA, Lahore where road safety stalls were established and awareness material and NH&MP operational equipment were displayed.

National songs were vocalised and road safety quiz programmes were held in the presence of the NH&MP IG. The IG distributed gift hampers and safety helmets among the public.

The NH&MP IG also visited Shuakat Khanam Hospital where he distributed gift hampers among the patients of cancer especially the children. The national flag was also hoisted by the IG along with a patient child. The IG also distributed gift hampers among the thalassaemia patients. In his message to the force, IG Aamir Zulfiqar said, “Independence Day is the day to make a solemn pledge to utilise our energies for the progress of our beloved country.”

