Tree plantation ceremony

ISLAMABAD: International athlete Najia Khan held a tree plantation ceremony here Monday at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

While addressing the ceremony which was held in connection with Independence Day celebrations, Najia said due to the affects of climate change we must commit ourselves to a cause of planting trees.

“I urge every youth to carry out this campaign and take proper care of the saplings,” she said.She added that she would encourage the athletes too for joining the plantation drive to make Pakistan greener.

Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director Mansoor Ahmed, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation president Waseem Ahmed, PSB Director Agha Amjad, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation secretary Muhammad Sarwar, athletes and other officials were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, Mansoor Ahmed said that all the athletes and players must contribute to this noble cause.