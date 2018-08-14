Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Business

REUTERS
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India’s July inflation eases

NEW DELHI: India´s retail inflation rate eased in July, strengthening views that the central bank will keep interest rates on hold at its review in October after raising them for a second straight meeting on Aug. 1. In July, consumer prices rose 4.17 percent from a year earlier, compared with a downwardly revised 4.92 percent in June, the Statistics Ministry said on Monday.

The median forecast of economists polled by Reuters for July was 4.51 percent, with estimates ranging from 3.75 percent to 5.40 percent. Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at L&T Finance Holdings, said retail inflation significantly slowed due to smaller increases in food prices and housing.

"I expect the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) to take a pause until December at least. However, rupee depreciation remains a major risk to inflation besides the sticky core inflation," she said.

July was the ninth straight month in which inflation was higher than the RBI´s medium-term target of 4 percent. The RBI has raised its benchmark rate by a total of 50 basis points at its past two meetings, to 6.5 percent, while warning about inflationary pressures. The RBI´s next policy decision is on Oct. 5. The falling rupee , which has so far lost over 8 percent this year, has pushed up prices of imported items such as petroleum products, commodities, electronics and engineering equipment.

On Monday, the rupee touched an all-time low of 69.95 against the dollar on concerns about contagion from Turkey spilling over to other emerging markets. The International Monetary Fund, in its annual report on India last week, warned that average inflation is likely to rise to 5.2 percent in the 2018/19 fiscal year from a 17-year low of 3.6 percent in the previous fiscal year. The IMF expects the central bank to gradually tighten monetary policy in order to tame inflation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'