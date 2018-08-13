Only Islamic system can make Pakistan strong: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said only the Islamic system can make Pakistan strong and prosperous.

Addressing the concluding session of the JI Central Shoora at Mansoora on Sunday, he said Pakistan was established with a clear objective that the system of life given by Allah would be supreme in this land.

He said that for the last 70 years, the same coterie of people had been ruling the country that was in fact the continuation of the East India Company. The ruling group had not only deprived the country of its ideology but also its geographical territory, he added. The JI chief said the JI was committed to safeguarding the country’s ideology as well as its geographical territory and it would work out a long term plan for the security and progress of the country. To achieve this end, he said, the JI would approach people in different walks of life, who wanted to safeguard the Islamic identity of the country.

Besides the JI would invite the leaders of different Islamic movements in the world, who were in favour of the progress of an Islamic Pakistan.