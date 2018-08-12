Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Business

REUTERS
August 12, 2018

Soybeans futures drop more than 4pc

LONDON: Soybean futures dropped more than 4 percent on the weekend after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected larger-than-expected crop yields in the United States and said US and global stocks of the oilseed would swell to record highs.

"The trade’s going to have to calculate in much larger crops in the US that, for now, more than outweigh production problems outside the US.”

In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA projected a record-large 2018 US soybean crop and the highest US corn yield on record.

US soybean stocks at the end of the 2018/19 season next August were seen swelling to an unprecedented 785 million bushels.

The agency increased its export outlook for US soybeans, but traders remain nervous about the country´s deepening trade war with China, the world´s top soy importer.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down 37 cents, or 4.1 percent, at $8.67 a bushel.

CBOT December corn fell 7-3/4 cents, or 2 percent, to $3.75 a bushel, a two-week low. Soybean and corn were on pace for their first weekly declines in four weeks.

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn't an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India's 'friendly relations' with Pakistan