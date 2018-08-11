National Minority Day to be celebrated today

Islamabad: The National Minority Day would be celebrated on Saturday (Aug 11) to highlight the services and sacrifices of minorities in the creation of Pakistan and their subsequent contribution in nation building.

Various events including seminars and social gatherings have been arranged across the country by members of various religious minorities by the ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

The day recalls the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with reference of his speech and the contribution of non-Muslim communities of Pakistan. It was on August 11, 1947 when the Quaid-e-Azam in his opening speech to the constituent Assembly said: You are free to go to your temples; you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan.

You may belong to any caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the state. He also referred to Article 20 of the constitution which reads Every citizen shall have the right to profess, practice and propagate his religion.

On Aug 11, the government reiterates commitments to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for an enlightened, liberal, progressive and tolerant Pakistan. The celebration of minority day provides us an opportunity to reassure that despite belonging to different faiths we are one nation that continues to march for united and prosperous Pakistan.

The commendable services of religious minorities, along with their Muslim brothers, are a glorious chapter in the history of independence movement of Pakistan. Furthermore religious minorities have given a considerable contribution in different fields of the society including health, education, defense, and social welfare.

All religious communities should stay united and promote interfaith harmony, creating unity, peace, equity and justice in this society. Since the formation of Pakistan, minorities are contributing to every sphere of life and their political involvement is also worth appreciating. The day is dedicated to the minorities, who played their constructive role in Pakistan Movement.