Quetta, Peshawar leading in U-19 Cricket

LAHORE: Quetta and Peshawar are the leaders of their respective groups after round four of Inter Region U-19 One Day Tournament. On the points table Quetta is leading by seven points and Peshawar with eight in their A and B groups. They are followed by Faisalabad and Karachi Blues. The fifth round of the tournament will start from Thursday with five group A matches to be held at Rawalpindi and Islamabad while four group B matches are scheduled at Karachi.