Dollar weakens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: The U.S. dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as its recent rally on global trade tensions showed signs of fading, while the offshore yuan steadied near a one-week high.
In a reminder of the growing trade disputes, the U.S. Trade Representative´s office said late on Tuesday that the United States would begin collecting 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion of goods it imports from China later this month.
The move is the latest by Washington to pressure China into negotiating trade concessions after it imposed tariffs on $34 billion of goods in July.
China has vowed to retaliate to an equal degree.
On Wednesday, the dollar fell 0.15 percent against a basket of six currencies and was at 95.065 at 0330 GMT.
It fell as low as 94.994 overnight. "Market reaction to the headlines about the U.S.-China trade war is waning," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.
"If there are clear signs of a slowdown of the U.S. economy due to the tariffs imposed in July, then I think the market will begin to price in slower rate hikes or no rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
TOKYO: The U.S. dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as its recent rally on global trade tensions showed signs of fading, while the offshore yuan steadied near a one-week high.
In a reminder of the growing trade disputes, the U.S. Trade Representative´s office said late on Tuesday that the United States would begin collecting 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion of goods it imports from China later this month.
The move is the latest by Washington to pressure China into negotiating trade concessions after it imposed tariffs on $34 billion of goods in July.
China has vowed to retaliate to an equal degree.
On Wednesday, the dollar fell 0.15 percent against a basket of six currencies and was at 95.065 at 0330 GMT.
It fell as low as 94.994 overnight. "Market reaction to the headlines about the U.S.-China trade war is waning," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.
"If there are clear signs of a slowdown of the U.S. economy due to the tariffs imposed in July, then I think the market will begin to price in slower rate hikes or no rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Comments