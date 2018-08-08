New beginnings

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the people have witnessed the successful completion of two consecutive democratically-elected governments. With the July 25 elections, Pakistanis have voted the PTI into power. Led by Imran Khan, the party will form the government in the centre.

Imran Khan will be taking oath as PM in August 2018. We can only hope that the future bodes well for Pakistan and change is witnessed in every sphere.

Dr Sameera Zafar

Wahi Pandhi