Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistan: a new beginning

Their war, our guilt

Urban flood resilience

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Newspost

August 8, 2018

New beginnings

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the people have witnessed the successful completion of two consecutive democratically-elected governments. With the July 25 elections, Pakistanis have voted the PTI into power. Led by Imran Khan, the party will form the government in the centre.

Imran Khan will be taking oath as PM in August 2018. We can only hope that the future bodes well for Pakistan and change is witnessed in every sphere.

Dr Sameera Zafar

Wahi Pandhi

