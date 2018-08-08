Seven decades later

Pakistan will be celebrating 71st year of independence this August. However, it is unfortunate that after all these years, our successive governments have been unable to introduce an economic system, which is not sharply divided into the haves and the have-nots. The widening gap between the elite and the underprivileged has created a whole range of socioeconomic problems in the country. There are a few people whose income per month is in millions, while a large number of people are making ends meet through the minimum wage of Rs15,000 per month. If we want a society which is based on equality, we have to create better job opportunities for people who are living below the poverty line. We have to increase wages and allow people access to decent living. Doing away with economic inequalities will fuel real progress and prosperity.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi