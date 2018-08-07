NAVTTC to impart technical training for women

Islamabad: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will impart technical and vocational training to women for their economic stability and to make them useful citizen of the country. NAVTTC will train around number of girls and special attention will be given to the needy women related training courses, senior official of NAVTTC Sadaf Hameed said Monday while talking to APP.