‘Involve youths for country’s socioeconomic development’

Islamabad : We need to engage our youth so that they can play their role in socio-economic development of the country rather than fall in the hands of terrorists, said writer Javed Ahmad Malik on Thursday.

He was addressing a ceremony held at the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Development of the International Islamic University to launch his book titled 'Transforming Villages'.

The book elaborated on how grassroots democracy can end rural poverty at a rapid pace.

The launching ceremony was attended by IIU vice-president and chairman of the Sharia Department Dr Muhammad Munir, IRD executive director Dr Husnul Amin, head of Political Science Department Dr Noor Fatima and head of Sociology Department Dr Hazir Ullah.

Mr Javed, a former IIU student, said the number of poor people in Pakistan was 80 million and of them, 70 million lived in villages.

Working for public policy, he said the status quo could not accept poor people in country, which needed to be eliminated.

The author said in the last 70 years, no government had succeeded to overcome poverty in the country.

He said currently, our system was supporting status quo as it was introduced by the Britain to rule the poor people.

The author said the incoming government was in the favour of equal system across the country but it had to face challenges in that regard.

"For the book, I took help from Chinese, Korean models of development to curb poverty. The villagers have ability to overcome their local issues," he said.

Mr Javed said until you could not improve your delivery structure, the development was impossible in the country.

He said the country had more than 60 per cent of youth and we do not have any plan to absorb them in jobs.

"The country could face the hurdles in restoring law and order situation.

"We need to engage our youth so that they could play their role in socio-economic development of country rather than to fall in hands of terrorists," he said.

Dr Noor Fatima, a political analyst, speaking on the occasion said the concept of villages' transformation is interesting thing which has been highlighted by the writer.

She said transformation of villages' concept started in 1960 during the era of green Pakistan.

The IIU vice-president congratulated Dr Javed for his efforts to present resolution for development through book. He said Javed had highlighted genuine and true problems and their resolutions in the Transforming Villages.

At the end, IRD Executive Director Dr Husnul Amin said the institute would celebrate the book at major level.

"We will try to make the book a part of political discussion and for further deliberations in universities."

The IIU vice-president said the IRD had developed a big network of books delivery across the world.

"We will build relations with local major book sellers and shops for delivery of books written by the institute," he said.