Pakistan to be a tough team in Asiad soccer: Nogueira

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Brazilian football coach Jose Antonio Nogueira on Wednesday said that he had great regard for other teams in Pakistan’s group but his outfit would extend tough fight to them in the 18th Asian Games men’s football event slated to be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 14 to September 1.

“Certainly I have respect for teams in our group but Pakistan would fight hard against them,” Nogueira told ‘The News’ in an interview hours after Pakistan team returned Lahore from a two-week tour of Bahrain.However he was quick to add that Japan were strong side and highly accomplished and so strong were Vietnam.

“You know Japan were a strong side and totally a different team. Vietnam were nowhere four years ago but now they have improved a lot while Pakistan missed last few years and we have now started to move. It will take time,” the coach said.

Pakistan played four matches on their Bahrain’s training tour against clubs of the host country. They won two, lost one, and one ended in a goalless draw.The tour was meant to prepare for this month’s Asian Games and next month’s SAFF Cup. The SAFF Cup would be held in Dhaka from September 4-15. This would be after a gap of three years when Pakistan would return to international circuit when they would play in the Asiad. Pakistan have been placed in Group D with strong Japan, highly improved Vietnam and Nepal. Initially, 24 teams were scheduled to contest in the Asiad but after a re-draw United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Palestine were added to the event after initially being left out. But news emerged on Wednesday that Iraq has pulled out of the event which has left only three teams in Group C which include China, Timor Leste and Syria.

Pakistan will begin their Asian Games journey with their match against Vietnam on August 14, followed by their outings against Japan on August 16 and Nepal on August 19. Two teams from six groups and four best third placed sides will make it to the round of 16. Each country is allowed to add three seniors to its Under-23 squads. Nogueira said that Bahrain’s tour was highly productive.

“The tour played a key role in preparation. It helped us in manufacturing of the lot. We knew which player should play at which place and so many other things which needed for chemistry of the brigade,” the coach said.

However he was quick to add that the preparation was never complete. “It’s just the start. The Asian Games will help the team to prepare for the SAFF Cup. You know fifty percent of the players of the Asian Games squad will also be part of the SAFF Cup squad,” Nogueira informed. The coach was happy to have a handful of Denmark-based players in his squad.

“I am very happy to have Hassan Bashir, Mohammad Ali and golakeeper Yousuf Butt in the squad who all are fairly good,” Nogueira conceded.

Denmark-based winger Adnan Mohammad, who plays in Danish Superliga, will also join the team ahead of the SAFF and so England-born defender Zesh Rehman, who plays for Hong Kong’s Southern club. Soon after returning to Lahore from Bahrain on Wednesday Pakistan team underwent training.

In the SAFF Cup Pakistan have been clubbed in Group A with former champions Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. India, Sri Lanka and Maldives are in Group B. Nogueira is also satisfied with the fitness of his players. “They are in better shape,” the coach signed off.