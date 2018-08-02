Neonate found dead in pile of garbage

LAHORE : A neonate was found dead on a garbage heap in the Qila Gujjar Singh police limits on Wednesday.

A passerby spotted the body near Railway Headquarters and informed police. A police official said he would try to identify the culprit through CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. The body has been removed to morgue.

Bogie burnt: A fire erupted in a parked bogie of a train near Sherpao Bridge in the Cantt area and reduced it to ashes. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire. Railway police have started inquiry into the incident.

Man injured in house collapse: A 33-year-old man suffered injuries when the roof of a house collapsed near Niazi Chowk, Kamahan Road, in the Nishtar Colony area. Rescue 1122 removed the victim, Qasim, to hospital.

arrested: Iqbal Town Investigation Wing claimed to have arrested 24 criminals of 10 gangs during July and recovered valuables worth Rs5.6 million from their possession. Police traced 81 cases against the arrested accused persons. Police also arrested 61 POs and 38 CAs involved in heinous crimes and issued challan in 276 different cases.

car lifters: AVLS Saddar Division claimed to have arrested three car thieves including ringleader and recovered eight stolen vehicles and one bike from their possession. The recovered vehicles are valued Rs9.2 million. The accused have been identified as Aman-ullah, Nadeem and Ahmad Ali.

Rescue 1122 performance reviewed: Punjab Emergency Services/Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer carried out a performance review of emergency operations in all 36 districts of Punjab to ensure uniform standards of the Service and smooth services delivery without any discrimination.

He chaired a meeting of rescue officers at Rescue 1122 Headquarters to review the performance. The emergency data showed that 90,960 victims of different emergencies were rescued by the Service while conducting 89,705 rescue operations in the last month all over Punjab, with an average response time of seven minutes. The director general directed the officers to ensure the fitness of rescue staff and cleanliness of all emergency vehicles and rescue stations.