Army Chief provides job to handicapped girl in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has offered employment to a handicapped girl who come out to vote in the general elections.

Video footage of the girl named Fajar went viral after she braved all odds and obstacles and come out to vote at a Lahore polling station.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General confirmed that Fajar was provided a job at an organisation managed by the army.

She would also be given an opportunity to pursue further studies. The army chief also commended her courage and bravery.

“Girls like Fajar are a ray of hope and symbol or courage,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

Fajar gave a message on Election Day urging people to come out and vote as it was their national duty. She said that the vote is wasted if people stay away and it was an opportunity to change their future.