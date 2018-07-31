Inter-Region U19 One-day Cricket from tomorrow

KARACHI: Inter-Region Under-19 One-day Cricket tournament 2018-2019 will begin at different venues of the country from Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), 18 teams will be vying for the crown in the event which will last till August 28.The outfits have been clubbed in two groups of nine teams each.

The Group A carries Karachi Whites, FATA, Lahore Whites, Quetta, Faisalabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Dera Murad Jamali. The Group B has Karachi Blues, Abbottabad, Lahore Blues, Peshawar, Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalpur, Larkana and Hyderabad.

After a single league round robin engagement, two teams from each group will reach the semi-finals which will be held on August 26. The final will be conducted on August 28. The Group A matches will be held at Pindi Stadium and KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, and National Ground, Diamond Club Ground, and Marghzar Ground in Islamabad.

The encounters of Group B will be held at National Stadium, UBL Sports Complex, NBP Sports Complex, and TMC Ground in Karachi.Eight matches, four in each group, will be played on daily basis.